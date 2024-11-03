Jayden Daniels News: Pair of passing scores

Daniels completed 15 of 22 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants. He added eight rushes for 35 yards.

Daniels led the Commanders on three scoring drives in the first half, two of which he capped with passing touchdowns. He delivered a one-yard score on a short field after a Giants turnover and then ended the second quarter with an 18-yard strike -- both of which went to Terry McLaurin. The ground attack was the focus of Washington's offense throughout the game, which led to relatively modest numbers from Daniels, though he continued to produce very well on a per-attempt basis with five completions of at least 20 yards.