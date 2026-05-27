Jayden Daniels News: Participating in OTAs
Daniels (elbow) is participating in OTAs this week, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Daniels' 2025 campaign was filled with injuries, and he missed the final four weeks of the regular season with an elbow injury that he originally suffered in Week 9 against the Seahawks. He returned for Week 14 against Minnesota but aggravated the injury and was shut down for the remainder of the campaign. In total, Daniels made just seven starts last season, completing 60.6 percent of his 188 pass attempts for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran 58 times for 278 yards and a pair of scores. Daniels will be learning a new offense this summer after Washington hired OC David Blough to replace Kliff Kingsbury.
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