Jayden Daniels headshot

Jayden Daniels News: Throws for three TDs on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 4:07pm

Daniels completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 227 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 127 rushing yards on 16 attempts in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over Atlanta.

Daniels turned in a sterling second-half performance en route to a net yardage of 354 with a trio of passing touchdowns in Sunday's exciting victory over Atlanta. The rookie standout threw for at least three touchdowns for the third time over his last four appearances. Daniels will look to make another statement in his Rookie of the Year bid in next Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys, though it's not certain he'll play the entire game (or at all) with Washington locked into the No. 6 or No. 7 playoff seed in the NFC.

Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
