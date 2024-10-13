Jayden Daniels News: Tosses two TDs in loss

Daniels completed 24 of 35 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens. He added 22 rushing yards on six carries.

The rookie quarterback was mostly held in check on the ground, posting his lowest rushing-yard total through his first six NFL games, but Daniels still hit Terry McLaurin for TDs in the second and fourth quarters while setting a new career high in passing yards. Daniels has produced an impressive 10 touchdowns (six passing, four rushing) against only two INTs so far, and in Week 7 he'll get a much softer opponent in the struggling Panthers.