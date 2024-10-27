Jayden Daniels News: Walk-off win against Bears

Daniels completed 21 of 38 passes for 326 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears. He added eight rushes for 52 yards.

It was a mild surprise that Daniels was active after he sustained a rib injury in Week 7 and went on to practice just once in a limited capacity during the week. He still managed to be active on the ground, highlighted by a long gain of 13 yards, and he was also effective on passing attempts down the field. Daniels completed five passes of at least 20 yards with a long of 61 to Terry McLaurin that set up a field goal later in the first quarter. However, the highlight of the day came on the final play of the game, when Daniels launched a Hail Mary that landed in the arms of Noah Brown after a deflection for a 56-yard score to win the game. That padded Daniels' stat line in an unsustainable way, but he still put together a solid performance given the combination of his injury and a tough matchup against the Bears.