Jayden Daniels News: Wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Daniels was named the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

Daniels completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns while throwing nine interceptions over 17 regular-season games with Washington this season. He also added a rookie-QB record 891 rushing yards while scoring six touchdowns on the ground. It comes as no surprise that he was able to bring home the hardware as the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, edging out fellow quarterback Bo Nix, wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas and tight end Brock Bowers for the award.