Jayden Higgins Injury: Dealing with leg injury, should be OK
In reference to Higgins, who appeared to sustain a leg injury during Tuesday's practice, QB C.J. Stroud noted afterward, "I think he'll be fine," Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
That's more context than was offered by coach DeMeco Ryans, who didn't provide an immediate update on the wideout's status. While Stroud's comment regarding one of his key targets is encouraging, Higgins' availability will still need to be tracked in the coming days. In any case, he seems unlikely to see action in Thursday's preseason contest against the Raiders.
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