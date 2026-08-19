Jayden Higgins Injury: Suffers torn ACL at practice
Higgins was diagnosed Wednesday with an ACL tear, which would rule him out for the 2026 season, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
We'll await confirmation from the team, but after early reports suggested a minor injury, it appears to be just the opposite, leaving Houston shorthanded at wide receiver a few weeks before the start of the regular season. Higgins seemingly was locked in for the No. 2 role, which could now be up for grabs between Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel (hamstring) and Tank Dell (knee). Fantasy interest in Noel and Dell figures to increase significantly now that Higgins is on track to be out of the picture until 2027.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Higgins See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 12 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap2 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)3 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Higgins See More