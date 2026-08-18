Jayden Higgins headshot

Jayden Higgins News: Exits practice with potential injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 9:07am

Higgins needed help getting up after he was shaken up during Tuesday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

On the plus side, Bien-Aime notes that Higgins walked off on his own power. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Higgins subsequently headed off the field to get checked out by team medical personnel. Afterward, coach DeMeco Ryans noted that he didn't have an immediate update on the wideout, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Until added context is provided, consider Higgins day-to-day as Thursday's preseason contest against the Raiders approaches.

Jayden Higgins
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Higgins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Higgins See More
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Yesterday
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago