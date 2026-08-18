Jayden Higgins News: Exits practice with potential injury
Higgins needed help getting up after he was shaken up during Tuesday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
On the plus side, Bien-Aime notes that Higgins walked off on his own power. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Higgins subsequently headed off the field to get checked out by team medical personnel. Afterward, coach DeMeco Ryans noted that he didn't have an immediate update on the wideout, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Until added context is provided, consider Higgins day-to-day as Thursday's preseason contest against the Raiders approaches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Higgins See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 UpdateYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1Yesterday
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy RecapYesterday
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)2 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Higgins See More