Jayden Higgins News: Exits practice with potential injury

Higgins needed help getting up after he was shaken up during Tuesday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

On the plus side, Bien-Aime notes that Higgins walked off on his own power. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Higgins subsequently headed off the field to get checked out by team medical personnel. Afterward, coach DeMeco Ryans noted that he didn't have an immediate update on the wideout, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Until added context is provided, consider Higgins day-to-day as Thursday's preseason contest against the Raiders approaches.