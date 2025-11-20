The rookie wideout led the team in targets while checking in second in receptions, as he continued to display plenty of chemistry with fill-in signal-caller Davis Mills. The rookie second-round pick added his fourth career touchdown grab -- including his second in the three games Mills has started -- on an eight-yard catch just before halftime. Higgins has at least four receptions in three straight contests, but he'll likely return to working with C.J. Stroud (concussion) as his quarterback in a Week 13 road matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 30.