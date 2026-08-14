Jayden Higgins News: Sits for preseason opener
Higgins did not play in Thursday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Chargers.
Higgins was joined by Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell (knee) on the sidelines for Thursday's preseason game, while fourth-year wideout Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson and Jared Wayne served as the Texans' three starting wideouts. Higgins is coming off a solid rookie campaign, when he caught 41 passes (on 68 targets) for 525 yards and six touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. He's positioned as the clear WR2 for the Texans behind Collins while Hutchinson, Noel and Dell provide depth at the position.
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