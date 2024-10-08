Jayden Peevy News: Let go by Carolina

The Panthers waived Peevy on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Peevy played in the first four games of the regular season and accrued six tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble over that span. However, he was a healthy scratch for Week 5 upon Shy Tuttle's return, and with Jaden Crumedy (ankle) on the verge of returning from injured reserve, there doesn't appear to be enough room Peevy to stick around. Peevy should get some interest on the waiver wire, but if he goes unclaimed, he'll look to join a team in need of depth in the interior defensive line.