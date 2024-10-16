Jayden Reed Injury: Limited Wednesday

Reed (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Reed injured his ankle this past Sunday against the Cardinals on a punt return that ultimately was negated by offsetting penalties. Overall, he managed a season-low 53 percent snap share, but he still hauled in all six of his targets for 28 yards and one touchdown. All of Reed, Christian Watson (ankle) and Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) were limited to kick off Week 7 prep, so the situation bears watching to see if any of the trio are in danger of being inhibited or sidelined Sunday versus the Texans.