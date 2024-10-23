Jayden Reed Injury: Limited Wednesday

Reed (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Both Reed and fellow WR Christian Watson continue to be impacted by their respective ankle issues, but the former hasn't experienced much of a downturn in his workload on game days. Reed is coming off a season-low three touches for just 10 yards from scrimmage (all through the air) this past Sunday against the Texans, so he'll be looking to bounce back Sunday at Jacksonville, assuming he's able to suit up.