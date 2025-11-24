Reed was limited in his return to practice last Friday, so while Green Bay isn't actually hosting an on-field session Monday, it's no surprise that the third-year pro isn't yet ready to handle reps without restrictions. It's possible Reed will need to log at least one full practice Tuesday and\/or Wednesday in order to have a chance at coming off IR in time to suit up versus Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. In the event that Thursday's turnaround is too short a window for Reed, he should have a solid chance to return Week 14 against the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 7.