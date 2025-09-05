Fellow Packers wideouts Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (hamstring) also are listed as questionable, with the latter uncertain to have a role even if he's healthy enough to play. Reed, meanwhile, is hoping to fill his usual role as Green Bay's slot receiver, playing through a Jones fracture that may require surgery at some point. He was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, after opening the week listed as a non-participant. It's unclear if Reed will get the go-ahead from Green Bay's medical staff, potentially setting up a game-time decision in advance of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.