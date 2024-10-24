Jayden Reed Injury: Remains limited in practice

Reed (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Reed continues to deal with the ankle injury that forced a brief exit during a Week 6 win against the Cardinals. He hasn't been too productive the last two games, turning 10 touches into 38 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD, but he has a nice on-paper matchup Sunday against a Jaguars defense that has yielded the second-most YPT (8.7) to opposing wide receivers this season. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he carries a designation into the weekend.