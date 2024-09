Jayden Reed Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Reed (calf/quad) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

For the second day in a row, Reed had his reps capped while he contends with a pair of injuries. The wideout will likely need to upgrade to full participation in the Packers' final practice of the week Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game versus the Vikings.