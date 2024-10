Reed (ankle) returned to Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers deemed Reed questionable to return after he seemed to get banged-up on a punt return that eventually was negated by offsetting penalties. Green Bay had a quick strike TD to fellow WR Christian Watson on the ensuing possession, so Reed had a bit of time to test out his ankle and receive clearance to get back on the field.