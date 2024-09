Reed (calf/quad) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Reed was a full practice participant Friday after limited sessions the previous two days. The big question is whether QB Jordan Love (questionable, MCL) will be active ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which is a particularly crucial point for Reed's fantasy value because the Green Bay offense has been extremely run-heavy with Malik Willis under center.