Jayden Reed News: Good to go for Sunday

Reed (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed cleared up any concern about his health heading into Sunday's contest after he logged a full practice Friday following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Though he's been held under 30 total yards in both of the Packers' last two contests, Reed still paces all Green Bay position players with 562 yards from scrimmage through seven games.