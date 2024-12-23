Jayden Reed News: Leading receivier on MNF

Reed had three receptions (on four targets) for 76 yards while taking his lone carry for five yards in Monday's 34-0 rout of the Saints.

Reed wound up finishing as the game leader in yards from scrimmage for either side in what turned out to be a one-sided matchup. Dontayvion Wicks hauled in the only passing touchdown of the night, but it was an otherwise strong showing from Reed. It was the 24-year-old's highest yardage total since recording 113 receiving yards against the Lions in Week 9. Reed remains a hit-or-miss asset in fantasy ahead of Sunday's tilt against Minnesota.