Jayden Reed News: Sees field in preseason opener
Reed caught one of two targets for 19 yards in Thursday's 28-9 preseason loss to the Steelers.
The Packers began the game with most of their offensive starters on the field, including QB Jordan Love, but they all made quick exits. Reed is established as one of the team's top three wideouts alongside Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, but as in years past in Matt LaFleur's offense, who the actual top option is could change from week to week. Reed played only seven regular-season games in 2025 due to injuries, catching 19 of 22 targets for 207 yards and one touchdown.
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