Reed tied Matthew Golden for second in receptions and Christian Watson for the same slotting in targets for the Packers on the night. The versatile Reed added an 18-yard touchdown reception just past the halfway point of the second quarter, and although he did have an ill-timed drop early in Green Bay's final drive, he atoned with a personal game-long 20-yard grab later in the possession. Reed appeared in just seven regular-season games in the 2025 campaign due to an assortment of injuries, the most serious being a broken collarbone. He compiled a 19-207-1 line on 22 targets while rushing three times for 28 yards and recording 21 punt-return yards. Reed will head into the final year of his current contract in 2026 and should be in line for a key role in the air attack once more.