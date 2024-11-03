Jayden Reed News: Tops 100 yards

Reed recorded five receptions on six targets for 113 yards in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions.

The entire Green Bay offense was bogged down by rainy conditions and otherwise sloppy play in the loss, though Reed was a bright spot. He accounted for three of the team's four longest plays from scrimmage with receptions that went for 41, 32 and 28 yards. The end result was his third game this season in which he topped 100 receiving yards, and he continues to perform very efficiently on relatively limited targets.