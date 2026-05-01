Jaydn Ott News: Headed to Kansas City

The Chiefs signed Ott as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Ott played three years at California before transferring to Oklahoma for his senior season. The running back suffered a shoulder issue entering the 2025 season that ensured he only saw meaningful snaps in two games. The Chiefs are likely taking a flyer on Ott due to his 2023 season at California, where he rushed 245 times for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns during the campaign. Ott's standout sophomore campaign shows that if he can stay healthy and disciplined, he has a shot to be a meaningful producer at the NFL level.