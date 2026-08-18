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Jaydon Blue Injury: Misses practice with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Blue missed Tuesday's joint practice with the Saints due to a shoulder injury, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Blue handled 10 touches in the Cowboys's preseason opener last weekend, amassing 34 yards. He's expected to get plenty of run this preseason in his battle for the RB2 job behind Javonte Williams, but if Blue is unable to play through a shoulder issue this coming Saturday against the Cardinals, Malik Davis could get a chance to win the gig.

Jaydon Blue
Dallas Cowboys
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