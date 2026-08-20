Jaydon Blue Injury: Upgrades to limited participation Thursday
Blue (shoulder) will be limited in practice Thursday, per head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Blue was a non-participant earlier in the week, so Thursday's limited participation marks a step in the right direction. The 2025 fifth-round pick is battling fellow 2025 Day 3 draft pick Phil Mafah (chest) and Malik Davis for depth-chart positioning behind Javonte Williams. The Cowboys had been planning to give Blue a heavy workload throughout the preseason, but it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
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