Jaydon Blue headshot

Jaydon Blue Injury: Upgrades to limited participation Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Blue (shoulder) will be limited in practice Thursday, per head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Blue was a non-participant earlier in the week, so Thursday's limited participation marks a step in the right direction. The 2025 fifth-round pick is battling fellow 2025 Day 3 draft pick Phil Mafah (chest) and Malik Davis for depth-chart positioning behind Javonte Williams. The Cowboys had been planning to give Blue a heavy workload throughout the preseason, but it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Jaydon Blue
Dallas Cowboys
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