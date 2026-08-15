Jaydon Blue headshot

Jaydon Blue News: Logs 10 touches in preseason win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:17pm

Blue rushed eight times for 19 yards and brought in both targets for 15 yards in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. He also returned one kickoff for 23 yards.

Blue was the Cowboys' starting running back Saturday and gained six yards on two rush attempts over Dallas' first pair of plays from scrimmage. The 2025 fifth-round pick has been praised for having a much better training camp this summer than he did as a rookie, and as Saturday's game demonstrated, the coaching staff is set to give him an extended look during preseason to determine his fitness for a potential No. 2 role. One of Blue's primary competitors for the job, Phil Mafah, notably suffered a chest injury during Saturday's game, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he doesn't expect him to miss significant time.

Jaydon Blue
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaydon Blue See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaydon Blue See More
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Saturday's Games
NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Saturday's Games
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago