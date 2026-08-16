Jaylen Harrell Injury: Placed on IR
Harrell (knee) was placed on injured reserve by Tennessee on Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Harrell suffered a torn ACL during the team's preseason opener against the 49ers, and he will officially miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign. The 24-year-old was competing for a depth role on Tennessee's defense, and he'll now shift his focus to being ready to go for training camp next year.
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