Jaylen Harrell Injury: Placed on IR

Harrell (knee) was placed on injured reserve by Tennessee on Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Harrell suffered a torn ACL during the team's preseason opener against the 49ers, and he will officially miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign. The 24-year-old was competing for a depth role on Tennessee's defense, and he'll now shift his focus to being ready to go for training camp next year.