Jaylen Harrell News: Role increases late in 2025

Harrell recorded 25 tackles (14 solo) with 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble across 17 games with the Titans in 2025.

Harrell played exclusively on special teams for the first five games of the season, but his role increased from there. He ultimately played over 50 percent of defensive snaps for most of the second half of the campaign, and he accounted for 4.0 sacks across his last five contests. Harrell could continue to serve as a solid pass rusher while seeing the field primarily on passing downs in 2026.