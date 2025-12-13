McCollough did not show up on the injury report prior to Saturday, so it appears he came down with an illness at some point since Friday's practice. The second-year safety has been productive while playing a reserve role on defense as well as a significant share of snaps on special teams. In 13 games, he's totaled 38 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended. If McCollough sits out, then Chris Smith and\/or Tanner Ingle could see increased playing time behind starting safeties Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens.