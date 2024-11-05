Jaylen McCollough News: Grabs fourth interception of season

McCollough finished Sunday's 26-20 overtime win over the Seahawks with seven tackles (three solo) and one interception.

McCollough logged a season-high 51 defensive snaps Sunday, during which he registered his fourth interception of the season when he picked off Geno Smith on a pass intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba early in the first quarter of Sunday's game. McCollough's snap count is worth monitoring, as it appears he could have a larger role in the Rams' secondary during the second half of the regular season.