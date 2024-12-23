Jaylen McCollough News: Leads team in tackles
McCollough recorded nine tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 19-9 victory against the Jets.
The rookie made the most of his 31 snaps on defense, setting a career high with his nine tackles. On the year, McCollough has 36 tackles (22 solo), four interceptions and a touchdown, and the UDFA will look to continue making an impact against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 17.
