Jaylen McCollough News: Two interceptions in win

McCullough recorded one solo tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Raiders.

McCullough saw a season-high 18 defensive snaps, making the most of his opportunity in Week 7. The 24-year-old logged snaps at both free safety and strong safety in addition to cornerback, picking off Gardner Minshew twice in the second half. McCullough has seen his defensive workload increase as the season has gone on and he's now produced five total tackles (four solo) and three interceptions, including a pick-six in Week 5 versus the Packers.