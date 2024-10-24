Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaylen Waddle headshot

Jaylen Waddle Injury: Another limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Waddle (quad) remained limited at practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

While Waddle maintained his practice level from Wednesday, Tyreek Hill was added to Miami's injury report Thursday after being limited by a foot injury. The duo's status is thus worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If Waddle is available this weekend, his fantasy prospects could be looking up, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) trending toward a return from IR.

Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News