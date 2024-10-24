Jaylen Waddle Injury: Another limited practice

Waddle (quad) remained limited at practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

While Waddle maintained his practice level from Wednesday, Tyreek Hill was added to Miami's injury report Thursday after being limited by a foot injury. The duo's status is thus worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If Waddle is available this weekend, his fantasy prospects could be looking up, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) trending toward a return from IR.