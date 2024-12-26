Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Waddle headshot

Jaylen Waddle Injury: At practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 11:10am

Waddle (knee) was present for Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle, who was inactive for Week 16 action, was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but the wideout's presence on the field a day later offers hope that he will return to action Sunday against the Browns. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report is slated to reveal Waddle's official participation level Thursday.

Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now