Jaylen Waddle Injury: Avoids long-term injury

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the injury Waddle (knee) sustained during the team's Week 15 loss to the Texans is "not major, not surgery-related," David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle's status appears murky for Miami's upcoming matchup against the 49ers on Sunday, but it at least appears he's avoided a more severe outcome. Tyreek Hill remains available for the Dolphins, and if Waddle can't go versus San Francisco, rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington will be in solid position to build upon his career-best 5-52-0 receiving line logged versus Houston. Further clarity on Waddle's status could arrive with Wednesday's first official injury report of Week 16.