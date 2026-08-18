Jaylen Waddle Injury: In full pads for practice Tuesday
Waddle (leg) is in full pads for Tuesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Things continue to be on the upswing for Waddle, who had been dealing with muscle tightness in his leg since early August. The prized offseason acquisition practiced Monday and is now going to work in full pads Tuesday. His status for Denver's upcoming preseason game is uncertain, but it's clear that Waddle is making progress toward being ready for the season.
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