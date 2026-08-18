Jaylen Waddle headshot

Jaylen Waddle Injury: In full pads for practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 11:41am

Waddle (leg) is in full pads for Tuesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Things continue to be on the upswing for Waddle, who had been dealing with muscle tightness in his leg since early August. The prized offseason acquisition practiced Monday and is now going to work in full pads Tuesday. His status for Denver's upcoming preseason game is uncertain, but it's clear that Waddle is making progress toward being ready for the season.

Jaylen Waddle
Denver Broncos
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