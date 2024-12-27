Jaylen Waddle Injury: Listed as questionable

Waddle (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday.

With regard to Waddle, who was inactive for Week 16 action, head coach Mike McDaniel noted earlier Friday that he's optimistic about the wideout's availability this weekend,Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. In addition to Waddle, fellow starting WR Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest) also carries a 'questionable' designation, with the duo's Week 17 status thus set to be confirmed once Miami's inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET contest.