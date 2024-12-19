Fantasy Football
Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle Injury: Misses another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Waddle (knee) didn't practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle also missed practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Friday's session to loom large in terms of the wideout's chances of playing Sunday against the 49ers. If Waddle -- who head coach Mike McDaniel has called day-to-day -- is unavailable this weekend, Malik Washington would be in line to see an expanded role behind top WR Tyreek Hill.

Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins

