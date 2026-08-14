Jaylen Waddle Injury: Not suited up Friday

Waddle (leg) isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason contest in Atlanta, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Waddle initially exited an Aug. 5 practice session early due to muscle tightness, and while he got rid of the sleeve on his left leg this past Saturday, he has yet to mix back into drills in the meantime. As a result, his first taste of game action as a Bronco will have to wait until at least next Friday against the Packers. Once Waddle is healthy, he's set to form a top WR duo in Denver with Courtland Sutton for QB Bo Nix.