Jaylen Waddle Injury: Optimism for Week 18 return

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism about Waddle (knee) returning to action Sunday versus the Jets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Waddle didn't play in a win over Cleveland this past Sunday, as McDaniel said the team was worried about the wideout's risk of aggravating the knee issue. However, Waddle did log a pair of limited practices to end the week and appears to have a real chance of returning for the Dolphins' regular-season finale in a game they must win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Tyler Huntley could be the team's starting quarterback for a second straight week with Tua Tagovailoa still dealing with a hip injury.