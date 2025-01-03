Jaylen Waddle Injury: Questionable but likely to play

Waddle (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports, but coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism to Furones on Friday regarding Waddle's availability.

McDaniel's optimism is supported by Waddle practicing without limitations Friday. Waddle's looking to return from a two-game absence for a Dolphins team that can sneak into the playoffs with a win and a Broncos loss to the Chiefs. If Waddle suits up, he'll likely be catching passes from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, as Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is considered doubtful.