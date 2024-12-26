Jaylen Waddle Injury: Returns to limited practice
Waddle (knee) was limited at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waddle, who was sidelined for this past weekend's win over the 49ers, was deemed a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but his return to a limited session a day later offers hope that he could return to action Sunday against the Browns. Also limited Thursday was Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest), with added context regarding the duo's Week 17 status set to arrive via Friday's final injury report.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now