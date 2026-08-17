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Jaylen Waddle Injury: Returns to practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Waddle (leg) took part in Monday's practice, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Waddle exited practice on Wednesday, Aug. 5 due to muscle tightness in his leg and didn't mix back into drills before sitting out Friday's preseason game in Atlanta. Monday's appearance for the biggest newcomer to the Broncos offense this offseason is welcome news for QB Bo Nix and company, but it's unclear how much work Waddle was able to handle. Waddle's next chance for exhibition action if Fridays versus the Packers.

Jaylen Waddle
Denver Broncos
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