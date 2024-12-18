Jaylen Waddle Injury: Won't practice, day-to-day

Waddle (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the knee injury Waddle sustained in the Week 15 loss to the Texans is "not major, not surgery-related," and McDaniel referred to the wideout as day-to-day Wednesday. The coach added that he's hopeful Waddle could be available this weekend, but the receiver's status for Sunday's game against the 49ers is still undetermined at this juncture. If Waddle ends up sidelined in Week 16, Malik Washington would step into an expanded role behind No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill.