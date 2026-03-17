Jaylen Waddle News: Dealt to Denver

The Broncos are trading the No. 30 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as well as a third- and fourth-round picks in exchange for Waddle (ribs) and a fourth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Waddle has a chance to become the new No. 1 wide receiver for QB Bo Nix, joining a position group that also houses Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin (hamstring), Pat Bryant (hamstring) and Marvin Mims. A 2021 first-round pick, Waddle boasts an ideal skillset for head coach Sean Payton's offensive scheme and has flashed considerable upside, having surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in three straight seasons to begin his NFL career. In his two most recent seasons Waddle has only totaled 58-744-2 and 64-910-6 lines, but injuries and less-than-stellar surrounding circumstances can partially explain his struggles to produce. Waddle's new landing spot represents a considerable boost for his fantasy stock for the 2026 campaign, and there are have been no signs that the rib injury that held him out for the Week 18 finale will impede his offseason activities in any capacity.