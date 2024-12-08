Jaylen Waddle News: Nine catches in OT win

Waddle caught nine of 12 targets for 99 yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Waddle caught the game-tying two-point conversion with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter, and Miami tied the game again with a field goal in the final seconds before winning it in overtime. The Dolphins' passing game has heated up heading into a Week 15 trip to Houston. Tua Tagovailoa has topped 300 passing yards in each of his last three starts, with Waddle accounting for 296 receiving yards and a touchdown over that span.