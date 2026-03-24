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Jaylen Waddle News: Opens up cap space

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Waddle agreed to terms Tuesday on a restructured contract with the Broncos that converts $15.4 million of his 2026 option bonus into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Waddle's restructure opens up cap space for Denver, providing more flexibility for the team to maneuver in free agency and head of April's draft. The Broncos acquired Waddle's services in a trade with Miami on March 17, sending away the No. 30 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, in addition to a third-round pick and a swap of fourth-round selections. The 27-year-old wideout's explosiveness and athleticism make it easy to project an effective 1-2 punch alongside Courtland Sutton, whose 6-foot-4, 216-pound frame brings a more physical style of play. He and Sutton project as the clear top targets for Bo Nix in 2026, and head coach Sean Payton has praised Waddle's "grit" and "high, high [competitiveness]," as Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Jaylen Waddle
Denver Broncos
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